Emerald Fennell sets 'Wuthering Heights' adaptation as next directorial venture

Los Angeles, Jul 14 (PTI) Filmmaker Emerald Fennell is set to direct the feature film adaptation of Emily Bronte's 1847 novel "Wuthering Heights".

The director, known for films such as "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn", teased about her upcoming directorial venture in an X post.

A tagline accompanying a piece of art posted to her official account read: "Be With Me Always. Take Any Form. Drive Me Mad... Wuthering Heights. A Film by Emerald Fennell." Set in the Yorkshire moors, "Wuthering Heights" follows a young man, Heathcliff, who falls in love with Catherine, the daughter of the family that has adopted him.

Over the years, the novel has led to numerous adaptations for film and TV, in 1939, 1992 and 2011.

For her 2020 directorial debut "Promising Young Woman", Fennell earned an Oscar for best original screenplay. The film also secured nominations for best picture, director, actress for lead star Carey Mulligan and editing categories.

She has previously also directed and produced the hit BBC series "Killing Eve". As an actor, Fennell received an Emmy nomination for her turn as Camilla Parker Bowles on "The Crown", which centres on the British royal family.