'Emergency' not screened in many places in Punjab, SGPC holds protests

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday held protests outside cinemas at many places in Punjab against the release of Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" resulting in the film not being released in most places.

The film, which sees Ranaut playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. The political drama, in controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community, was released across the country on Friday after several delays.

Many cinemas in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda did not screen the movie. Police force was deployed outside the malls and cinemas in the state.

In Amritsar, for instance, protesters were seen carrying black flags and placards saying "Emergency should be banned" and "Boycott Emergency movie".

"We spoke with the Central government and the Punjab government to stop the release of the movie but no action was taken...," SGPC's Partap Singh told PTI, adding that they had gathered to stop the release because the film has been made to disturb the peace of Punjab.

"Sikh characters are portrayed objectionably," he added.

"Ranaut is an MP from the BJP, and the responsibility of an MP is significant. He or she should work to bring everyone in society together, but instead, she is creating divisions...," said another SGPC member, Kulwant Singh Manan.

Similar scenes played out in Mohali. "The film has been made to insult the entire Sikh community. We will not let the movie release in Mohali or anywhere in Punjab. The SGPC is united in this matter," said Rajinder Singh Tohra, a member of the SGPC.

On Thursday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding a ban on the movie.

If the film is released in Punjab, it will spark "outrage and anger" in the Sikh community and therefore it is the responsibility of the government to ban its release in the state, he wrote.

The SGPC has also submitted memorandums to all the deputy commissioners in Punjab, seeking a ban on the film in the state.

In August last year, the SGPC sent a legal notice to the film's producers, alleging that it "misrepresented" the character and history of Sikhs, and asked them to remove objectionable scenes depicting "anti-Sikh" sentiments.