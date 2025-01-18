Emily Beecham, David Krumholtz join cast of 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow'

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Actors Emily Beecham and David Krumholtz joined the cast of the upcoming movie "Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow".

Starring "House of the Dragon" actor Milly Alcock in the lead role, the story will focus on Kara Zor-El, who is the cousin of Superman. The film also features Jason Momoa as alien bounty hunter Lobo.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Krumholtz and Beecham will play Supergirl’s parents in the film, which will hit the US theatres on June 26, 2026.

Based on the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic book mini-series, the movie will start shooting this month.

Filmmaker Craig Gillespie, best known for "Lars and the Real Girl", "Fright Night" and "Cruella", is on board as the director.

"Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow" will also star Matthias Schoenaerts as villain Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle.

It will be the second film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe following the highly anticipated “Superman”, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. PTI ATR RB RB