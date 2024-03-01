Emily Blunt reportedly reuniting with Dwayne Johnson for ‘The Smashing Machine’

Los Angeles: Oscar nominee Emily Blunt is in talks to join the cast of Benny Safdie's upcoming feature film "The Smashing Machine", co-starring Dwayne Johnson.

If the deal goes through, Blunt will appear alongside her "Jungle Cruise" co-star Johnson in the movie set to start production in the summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blunt is expected to star as Dawn Staples, the wife of MMA and UFC champion Mark Kerr (Johnson).

"The Smashing Machine" will follow the story of Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC who climbs the peak of his career but struggles with addiction, victory, love and friendship.

Blunt and Johnson will also be seen in the "Jungle Cruise" sequel, which is under development.

Blunt is vying for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards, set to be held on March 10.