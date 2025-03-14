Emily Browning, Lukas Gage & Drake Rodger to star in ‘Prison Break’ reboot pilot

Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) Actors Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, and Drake Rodger have been cast as series regulars in Hulu's reboot pilot of "Prison Break".

The new iteration is set in the same universe as the original series, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Though the plot details are not known yet, the show will introduce new characters and narratives.

Browning, known for movies such as "Sucker Punch" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events", will portray Cassidy Collins, an ex-soldier turned corrections officer who takes a job at one of America's most dangerous prisons.

"Road House" star Gage is set to play Jackson, a politician from an affluent background embarking on his first congressional campaign.

"The Winchesters" actor Rodger will assume the role of Tommy, an inmate who has been incarcerated for a decade at the notorious prison.

The reboot is penned by Elgin James, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Dawn Olmstead, original "Prison Break" creator Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz.

"Prison Break" followed Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) as he orchestrates an elaborate plan to break his wrongfully convicted brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), out of prison.

It originally ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009 and returned with a fifth season in 2017 as a revival. PTI ATR RB RB RB