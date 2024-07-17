Emma Roberts, Cody John are engaged

Los Angeles, Jul 17 (PTI) "American Horror Story" star Emma Roberts is engaged to "In the Dark" actor Cody John.

Roberts, who was most recently seen in "Space Cadet", made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," she captioned a photo of the couple smiling as she showed off her engagement ring.

John, also known for the Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga", made their romance Instagram official in August 2022 when he posted a photo kissing Roberts with the caption "sweet sweet".

In an earlier interview, Roberts spoke about her decision to keep her love life private.

"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she had said.

While it's not clear how the couple first connected, Roberts and John reportedly met through mutual friends.

Roberts was previously in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund. They share three-year-old son Rhodes.