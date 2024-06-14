Emma Roberts' 'Space Cadet' to stream on Prime Video from July 4

Los Angeles, Jun 14 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video has announced that actor Emma Roberts-led comedy "Space Cadet" will premiere on its platform on July 4.

Written and directed by Liz W Garcia, the film is about the power of being yourself, following your dreams and shooting for the stars, a press release from Prime Video said.

In the movie, Roberts plays the role of Tiffany “Rex” Simpson, who has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned.

"Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine, her “doctored” application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get to the top of her class.

"NASA program directors Pam and Logan certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?" read the official logline.

"Space Cadet" also features Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastián Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Sam Robards, Joshua Harto.