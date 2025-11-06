Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence to produce 'Miss Piggy' film together

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (PTI) "Miss Piggy", the popular "The Muppet Show" character, is getting a solo movie which is set to be produced by actors Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone.

Lawrence recently revealed on the "Las Culturistas podcast" her and Stone are developing the movie about the iconic Muppet with "Oh, Mary!" fame Cole Escola writing the script. This marks the character's first individual project since her debut in 1974.

Miss Piggy is known for her diva superstar personality as well as her relationship with Kermit the Frog. She has been widely identified as a feminist icon and has a collective star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a member of the Muppets, which they received in 2012.

"I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to... Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it," the "Don't Look Up" actor said.

When asked if she and Stone will appear in the movie, Lawrence said, "I think so, we have to." Currently, the actor is busy promoting her upcoming film "Die, My Love" where she appears alongside Robert Pattinson. Stone most recently reunited with director Yorgos Lanthimos for "Bugonia" for the fourth time. They previously worked on "The Favourite", "Poor Things" and "Kinds of Kindness.