Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary in talks for Universal Pictures' new movie

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Emma Stone is in negotiations to star in an untitled film for Universal Pictures.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the two-time Oscar winner's husband, Dave McCary is in discussions for the project as well.

If finalised, McCary will direct the film from a screenplay penned by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin. Details on the plot are under wraps.

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine will produce the film through 21 Laps. Michael H. Weber will also produce.

Stone and McCary, who tied the knot in 2020 and are parents to a daughter, and Ali Herting are in talks to produce through Fruit Tree.

Stone most recently won her second Academy Award for Best Actress for Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things". She had earlier lifted the trophy for the 2016 movie "La La Land".

McCary is best known for producing "A Real Pain" for Searchlight and "Problemista" for A24. His directorial credits include the 2017 comedy “Brigsby Bear” and he also served as a writer-director on the long-running American sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live!".