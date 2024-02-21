Emma Stone in talks to collaborate with Yorgos Lanthimos on 'Save the Green planet' remake

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (PTI) Actor Emma Stone is in talks to collaborate with Yorgos Lanthimos once again after "Poor Things" and "The Favourite".

There are reports that Stone, who is also part of Lanthimos' anthology film "Kinds of Kindness", is circling the director's upcoming remake of Korean hit "Save the Green Planet”.

Stone will be in a supporting role and the shooting for the film is set to begin in summer and will take place across U.K. and New York, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

"Save the Green Planet" is a science fiction comedy film which follows a story of a young boy who gets convinced about the alien invasion and suspects the head of the chemical production to be the master mind. He ends up kidnapping him.

Lanthimos' last film "Poor Things", which featured Stone in the lead, is nominated in various categories at the Oscars including the best picture, director and actor.