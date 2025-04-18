Emraan Hashmi says Srinagar premiere of 'Ground Zero' a 'symbolic moment'

Srinagar: Actor Emraan Hashmi, whose starrer "Ground Zero" is set to make history by becoming the first film to have its red carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years, says it's an "important and symbolic moment".

Hashmi reached the city of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the premiere, where he spoke to the reporters.

"We were shooting for about 30 days for our film Ground Zero. I feel happy to come back to Srinagar. It feels very nice. The weather is good here, it is better than Mumbai," Hashmi said.

"It is a very important and symbolic moment for the people here, for this region. The people here are very good and talented, but they need a medium, that avenue in films and television to explore their creativity in any stream." Directed by Tejas Deoskar, "Ground Zero" is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

The action thriller chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple.

Hashmi shared a post on his X handle on Friday morning as he reached the city along with the director, Deoskar.

"#Groundzero touchdown landmark day: first Red carpet movie screening after 38 years in #Srinagar, this is a special movie screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officers," read the caption.

#Groundzero touchdown landmark day : first Red carpet movie screening after 38 years in #srinagar, this is a special movie screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officers @tejasdeoskar @saietamhankar @zyhssn @jubin_nautiyal @itafsanakhan @tanishk_bagchi @vayurus @ritesh_sid… pic.twitter.com/hCsjw4P5PL — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 18, 2025

The film is releasing on April 25.