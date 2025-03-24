Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Ground Zero' to release on April 25

New Delhi: "Ground Zero", an upcoming action thriller headlined by Emraan Hashmi, is set to release in theatres on April 25.

According to a press release, inspired by BSF’s (Border Security Force) operation, the teaser of the film will be attached to Salman Khan's film Sikandar, which is slated to release on March 30.

The plot follows Hashmi's character, a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF), as he leads a two-year-long investigation into a high-stakes national security threat.

"Ground Zero" explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the unseen struggles faced by those who defend the nation.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is presented by Excel Entertainment.