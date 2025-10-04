Eric Dane explains his absence from 'Grey's Anatomy' reunion at Emmys

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (PTI) Hollywood star Eric Dane explained his absence from 2025 Emmys where he was scheduled to pay tribute to "Grey's Anatomy" on its 20th anniversary with co-star Jesse Williams.

Following his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis announcement in April, the actor revealed it was because of the disease, he missed the reunion.

“ALS is a nasty disease … So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head,” Dane told The Washington Post in an interview.

The actor added he was disappointed to miss the "Grey’s Anatomy" tribute.

“I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to. It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues I thought would have a been special moment...So I was a really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it," he said.

Dane was popular as McSteamy or Dr Mark Sloan on the medical drama where he appeared from season two to season nine. Also popular for his role as Cal Jacobs in HBO series "Euphoria", the 52-year-old returned to "Grey's Anatomy" for a special guest appearance in the Season 17 episode "Breathe".

The actor has also partnered up with I AM ALS organisation to advocate for further research and assistance in neurodegenerative diseases. He is also set to appear in "Into the Beautiful" and "Family Secrets" next.