Eric Dane says he understood why he was 'let go' from 'Grey's Anatomy'

Los Angeles, Jun 30 (PTI) Actor Eric Dane says he was "probably fired" after his six-season run as Dr Mark Sloan in "Grey's Anatomy" as he had started to become expensive for the network.

The actor was introduced in the long-running ABC medical drama series at the end of season two in 2006 and received much praise from the audience for his performance as Dr Sloane, also known as 'Dr McSteamy'. His character was killed off at the beginning of the ninth season in 2012.

Dane said the network was unaffected as long as they had "their Grey", referring to the protagonist Dr Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, who appeared in four episodes of the show's 20th season which aired in March.

“I was starting to become, as most of these actors who have spent significant time on a show... You start to become very expensive for the network.

"And the network knows that the show is going to do what it’s going to do irrespective of who they keep on it. As long as they have their Grey, they’re fine," Dane said on Armchair Expert podcast.

He thanked series creator Shonda Rhimes for backing the cast publicly and privately.

“I wasn’t the same guy they had hired. So I had understood when I was let go. And Shonda was really great. She protected us fiercely. She protected us publicly. She protected us privately. … But I was probably fired. It wasn’t ceremoniously like, ‘You’re fired,’ it was just like, ‘You’re not coming back',” he said.

Dane reprised his role as a guest star in season 17 of "Grey's Anatomy".

The drama, which went on air in 2005, was renewed for its 21st season in April.