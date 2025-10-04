Eric Nam in talks to feature in 'Loser'

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (PTI) K-pop singer Eric Nam is in negotiations to join the cast of the upcoming thriller film "Loser".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the singer, who is known for tracks such as "Runaway", "What if", "Into You", and "Ooh Ooh", will join the previously announced cast members, which include the names of Finn Bennett and Lukas Gage.

The film is written, produced, and directed by Colleen McGuinness. The details of Nam's role are being kept under wraps.

As previously reported by the outlet, "Loser" will feature Angourie Rice in the lead role of Alice, a brilliant but troubled physicist who attempts to heal her trauma by using time travel, only to get caught in a twisty cat-and-mouse game of murder and violence in New York City.

The project is produced by McGuinness, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett under the banner Radio Silence, with Dan Lawler (Strange Darling) and Bow and Arrow Entertainment's Michael Sherman.