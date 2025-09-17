Esai Morales to star in 'Coyote'

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (PTI) Hollywood actor Esai Morales, best known for his roles in projects such as "La Bamba", "Bad Boys", and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One", is set to headline the upcoming film "Coyote".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, "Coyote" is directed by Per Prinz, who also co-wrote the film alongside Adam J Goldstein.

The film revolves around Hernan Barroca, a weathered ex-smuggler pulled back into the dangerous world he thought he had left behind. But things take a turn when he helps Julia and her young daughter, Maribel, navigate treacherous borderlands; their desperate journey triggers the wrath of a ruthless trafficking syndicate.

Prinz said the project is the story of "hope and resilience".

"Hernan is the perfect role for Esai, an exceptionally powerful actor able to switch gears and play a conflicted, broken man on a journey to salvation. It’s a story of hope and resilience," he said in a statement.

The film is produced by Scott Smith of Fire Tiger Studios, along with Hamid and Camille Torabpour of Winter State Entertainment, and Morales and his Richport Entertainment.

Morales' latest work is "Side Quest". The series released in March and was created by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney. PTI ATR ATR ATR