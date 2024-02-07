Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce separation after 11 years of marriage

Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol and entrepreneur Bharat Takhtani on Wednesday confirmed their separation after 11 years of marriage.

Rumours of their split were doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now.

Esha and Bharat, who share daughters Radhya and Miraya, said the separation is "mutual and amicable".

"We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout," the duo said in a joint statement.

Esha, the daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, tied the knot with Bharat on June 29, 2012.