Ethan Embry, Li Jun Li team up for 'Alma And The Wolf'

Los Angeles, Mar 21 (PTI) "Empire Records" star Ethan Embry and "Babylon" actor Li Jun Li are joining hands for "Alma and the Wolf".

Advertisment

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will be directed by Michael Patrick Jann and penned by Abigail Miller.

Billed as a psychological horror-mystery, "Alma and the Wolf" is set on the wild Oregon coast in the US. In the film, Embry will play Ren Accord, a troubled police officer whose son goes missing while he is investigating a mysterious wolf attack.

Jeremie Harris, Lukas Jann, Kevin Allison, Mather Zickel, Beth Malone, Alexandra Doke, and Dana Millican also round out the cast.

Jann and David Codron are attached as producers after their collaboration on the cult favourite "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and horror "Western Organ Trail".

Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron, and Viviana Zarragoitia are executive producing "Alma and the Wolf" through TPC (formerly Three Point Capital). PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS