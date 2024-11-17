European Union Film Festival concludes its Delhi showcase with 'Jim's Story'

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The 29th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) in Delhi has come to an end with the screening of the French comedy-drama "Jim's Story" by Jean-Marie Larrieu and Arnaud Larrieu.

The film gala opened in the national capital on November 7 with "La Chimera", an Italian film by renowned writer-director Alice Rohrwacher.

The closing ceremony was held on Saturday with "Jim's Story", an adaptation of Pierric Bailly's 2021 novel of the same name.

Organised by the European Union, in collaboration with EU Members States and regional partners, the festival is billed as an annual celebration of European cinema. This year's edition showcased 26 award-winning films in 31 languages, offering a window into the society, culture, and people of the continent.

Festival curator Veronica Flora said the latest edition of the festival filled her a sense of gratitude and fulfilment.

"As we draw curtains on the New Delhi chapter of the 29th edition of the European Union Film Festival, I am filled with a deep sense of gratitude and fulfilment. This festival has been a distinct exploration of diverse voices, cultures, and stories that transcend borders.

"We've witnessed the power of cinema to ignite conversations, challenge perspectives, and evoke emotions. Each film screened at EUFF 2024 has been a unique window into the heart of Europe," Flora said in a statement.

Films from member states Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine were screened at the 10-day gala. Following its New Delhi chapter, EUFF will continue its journey to Kolkata (November 27–December 13) and Hyderabad (December 6–December 15). PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS