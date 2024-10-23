European Union Film Festival to begin from November 7

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The 29th edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF), which will travel across New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad, will run through November 7 and November 16.

Advertisment

The festival, billed as an annual celebration of European cinema, will screen 26 award-winning films in 31 languages, offering a window into the society, culture, and people of the continent.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, EUFF will kick off in New Delhi and will be hosted across three iconic venues in the national capital: India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan.

The gala will showcase films, including "La Chimera" (Italy), "What A Feeling" (Austria), "Five & A Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius" (Lithuania), "Stairway To Heaven" (Estonia), "Death is a Problem for the Living" (Finland), "Jim's Story" (France), "The Last Ashes" (Luxembourg), "Blood on the Crown" (Malta), "Afire" (Germany) and "How is Katia?" (Ukraine).

Advertisment

Yile Yara Vianello, lead actor in "La Chimera", Tomas Vengris, director of "Five & A Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius", and Pedja Miletic, producer of "Blood on the Crown" will also participate in the festival.

Herve Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said Europe and India are bound by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling, and EUFF is a vibrant celebration of this unity.

"This year's #EUFF2024 proposes to the Indian public a top selection of award-winning European films from renowned international festivals, offering a unique #WindowtoEurope through the cinematic lens. I invite you to EUFF 2024; feel free to walk into any screening, sit in the cinema dark room and embark on a luminous cultural journey of entertainment and reflection with a European touch," Delphin said in a statement.

Advertisment

Veronica Flora and Valerio Caruso, curators for EUFF 2024, said this year's programme delves into the turmoil of the human soul and the often unfathomable complexity of daily life.

"The 29th edition of EUFF India promises to take audiences on a cinematic journey, surprising them with new experiences by presenting a rich array of genres and languages. It explores the unexpected landscapes of the imagination, revealing the ghosts of the present, while celebrating humankind's resilience and its relentless pursuit of love and collective fulfilment," they said.

EUFF will also feature films from other member states Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden. PTI RDS RDS RDS