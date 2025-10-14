European Union Film Festival to return with 30th edition on October 31

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is set to return for its landmark 30th edition, celebrating three decades of cinematic, cultural and artistic exchange between Europe and India.

Beginning October 31 in the national capital, the 2025 edition will showcase 28 acclaimed films from all European Union (EU) member states and Ukraine across 29 languages.

The Delhi leg of the festival will run till November 9 before travelling to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, a press release said.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with the embassies of EU member states and regional partners, EUFF 2025 will screen films at four prominent venues in New Delhi — the India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, and Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre.

“This year marks a truly special milestone for us at the EUFF, as we celebrate 30 years of cultural exchange, creativity and dialogue between Europe and India through cinema,” Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said.

“Films have always been a powerful unifier, and in recent years, collaborations between Indian and European filmmakers have only deepened, bringing together diverse perspectives and shared stories through co-productions. EUFF 2025 is, above all, a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the timeless power of storytelling to connect people across borders," he added.

Among the highlights of EUFF 2025 are "The Missile" (Finland), "Dying" (Germany), "Matters of the Heart" (Denmark), and "Happy" (Austria).

Other notable titles include "Julie Keeps Quiet" (Belgium), "The Trap" (Bulgaria), "Pelican" (Croatia), "The Waves" (Czech Republic), "Lioness" (Estonia), "Holy Cow" (France), and "Behind the Haystacks" (Greece).

Festival curator Artur Zaborski said the line-up reflects the “richness and diversity of European storytelling”.

“This year’s selection is both bold and deeply moving — a celebration of courage, imagination and joy. These films cross borders and generations, weaving together stories of identity, love, hope and defiance,” Zaborski said. PTI RB RB RB