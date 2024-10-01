Evan Peters, Ryan Murphy to reunite for drama series 'The Beauty'

Los Angeles: Actors Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope are set to star in "The Beauty", an FX drama series from director Ryan Murphy.

This marks a homecoming of sorts for Peters and Murphy, who have collaborated on nine installments of the anthology series "American Horror Story", "Pose" and "Monster".

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, "The Beauty" is based on the 2016 graphic novel by Jeremy Haun and Jason A Hurley of the same name.

The details of the plot are being kept under wraps, however, the graphic novel is set in a world where a sexually transmitted disease spreads across the world because it makes people more physically attractive. Soon, two detectives stumble on a conspiracy surrounding the disease's origins.

"The Beauty" is co-created, written and exec produced by Murphy and Matt Hodgson.

The production is set to begin in the later half of the year.