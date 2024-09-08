Eve Hewson in early talks to reunite with Steven Spielberg after 'Bridge of Spies'

Los Angeles, Sep 8 (PTI) Irish actor Eve Hewson is in early negotiations to star in Steven Spielberg's yet to be titled directorial.

The film will mark the reunion of Hewson and Spielberg, who have previously collaborated on the 2015 war thriller "Bridge of Spies".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be an event film based on the screenplay by Spielberg's frequent collaborator David Koepp, known for the "Jurassic Park" films and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

The Universal Pictures movie is slated to be released on May 15, 2026 and will be produced by Macosko Krieger ("The Fabelmans", "West Side Story").

Hewson's latest release is "The Perfect Couple", which began streaming on Netflix from September 5. Directed by Susanne Bier, the film also features Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khattar and Meghann Fahy and is based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name.