Every actor waiting for their 'Zanjeer' moment: Sunny Kaushal

Mumbai: Sunny Kaushal says like every actor, he too is waiting for his "Zanjeer" and "Uri" moment where they get that one film which allows them to take the next step.

Sunny, the younger brother of “Uri: The Surgical Strike” star Vicky Kaushal and son of veteran action director Sham Kaushal, has made a name for himself by starring in films such as “Shiddat”, "Chor Nikal Kar Bhaga" and most recently, "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba".

Asked whether he was waiting for his "Uri" moment, the film that became one of the most successful movies in his brother's career, Sunny said it is originally called "'Zanjeer' moment", the 1973 film that launched megastar Amitabh Bachchan's career after a string of flops.

"I think every actor is waiting for it. I would like to call it the ‘Zanjeer’ moment because that is originally the ‘Zanjeer’ moment. Every actor is waiting for that one film that will allow them to take the next steps so that they can explore more about themselves," the 34-year-old told PTI in an interview here.

Once an actor has achieved that kind of success, it allows them to take up riskier projects, he said.

"It's good for an artist to be at the edge, when they are against the wall because that's what keeps them alive... I want to be thrown into the deeper end more and more. I think we all are waiting for that moment," he added.

Nobody expected that "Uri", which was released in 2019, would become so big, said Sunny.

"‘Uri’... We did not expect it to be that big. But when it came out, everybody was just pleasantly surprised and they just took to it, which is why it became what it became. When it happens, it happens but I can’t be under that pressure. I can just think about doing honest work, and that's it," he said, adding that nobody starts working on a film by imagining its fate.

"You just make an honest film, and then it really is up to the audience," he said.

According to the actor, who also worked as an assistant director on two movies, everyone on the set pours their "heart and soul" into making a movie and success and failures are equally shared.

But sometimes even when the film works, one may not receive appreciation as an actor.

"That's also a bittersweet moment because you are like, ‘It's okay, I'll do better in my next one’. But at least the film worked so I think everybody, the cast, the crew, everybody takes it equally." Sunny said he is always on the lookout to improve himself by seeking out "constructive criticism" whether it is from family or friends.

The actor said one such advice in his early years of auditions helped him evolve.

"There was one casting director and that person was like, 'Everything is great. Your dialogue delivery is fantastic and you can learn your dialogues and body language, the expressions are very good but your eyes don't speak'.

"I was 24 and didn't understand (at the time) but that hit me (later). So, when I started understanding what that means, I started working on it and that is one thing that I have taken with me through my years as an actor and I continue to do so.” Sunny said his next film "Shiddat 2" with Wamiqa Gabbi is already complete and described it as a "lovely love story". He then has a movie with Neetu Kapoor, titled "Thank you Mr Khanna", which he said, is a “sweet mother and son story”.