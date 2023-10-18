Everyone wants to take advantage of festive season: Shiva Rajkumar on ‘Ghost’ and ‘Leo’ BO clash

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) It is all about offering audiences a wonderful time during the festive season, says Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar about the box office clash between his film "Ghost" and the Vijay-starrer "Leo".

"Ghost" is a heist action thriller, written and directed by M G Srinivas. The Kannada-language film narrates the story of a man's (Rajkumar) quest for justice, whereas Vijay's "Leo", directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a Tamil action thriller. Both the films are releasing on Thursday.

"It is not about clashing or coming against them ( 'Leo'), or who is best and who is better. Everyone wants to take advantage of the holiday (period) and (hence) the films are coming (on that day)," Rajkumar told PTI.

"We wish everybody well, let every film do well. Let people take advantage of the holiday season, come for all the films, so they can have a good festive time by watching all films," Rajkumar, known for films like “Om”, “Shiva”, “Thamassu” , and “Mufti” among others, added.

Ghost” also stars Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois.

Jayaram said he doesn't view the box office clash between "Ghost" and "Leo" as "competition." "It's Dussehra time and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and everywhere else, there’s Navratri. It's Holiday (season) so many movies have to come. (There's) no competition,” the actor, who has earned wide recognition for his roles in films like “Thooval Kottaram” “Swayamvara Panthal”, and “Bhaagamathie”, said Rajkumar believes an action film, backed with the right emotions, is universally appealing.

"The emotions are the same everywhere, whether it is North or South (of India). Action is always liked by people everywhere, especially in India. In this film, with action there’s also emotion.

"Action doesn’t mean he (hero) just goes on fighting. There should be a purpose, and the purpose is very strong in the film. Besides, we have a lovely message in the film, which everyone should understand. Technically, he (director) has done it well," he said.

Sharing similar sentiments, Jayaram said, "Everything is universal today." "Action is universal because fight (sequence) works everywhere, it doesn’t need language for people to understand it," the director added.

Rajkumar, 66, said action films have undergone a sea change thanks to technology.

"Earlier, there used to be a certain kind of action, now visually, it is being made in an interesting way," he said.

The actor believes his late superstar brother, Puneeth Rajkumar, colloquially known as Appu, was one of the best action stars of Indian cinema.

"In India, there’s Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Puneet, I think they are top most action heroes," he said, adding, his brother was equally good at dancing and singing.

Rajkumar, who has more than three decades of experience in the business, said he loves to reinvent himself with the times.

"At times we have to look back (at our career). We should remember old actors and directors; we should not forget the past. We have to go with the latest trend. There are people around me to update.

"I've a daughter, she is a producer, so she is there (to keep me informed). Then we have ardent fans, who will say, 'Anna, see this film, make this type of film’. So, there’s encouragement and push is there from young people around us,” he added.

Archana Jois, who will be seen playing the role of a journalist, is happy to play a different role.

Following the release of “KGF” she felt she was being typecast in the motherly character.

"When a film becomes a success to that extent, it has a positive and negative (impact). Positively, it has given me this huge popularity which has made me come to Mumbai for ‘Ghost’. The negative (thing is), there’s typecasting. Whenever people (makers) call me, the majority of them call me for the role of a mother. But films like ‘Ghost’ and my previous Kannada films will change that image of mine,” she said. PTI KKP BK BK