Excel Entertainment, Baweja Studios team up for action-adventure movie

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment and Baweja Studios on Wednesday announced their collaboration for an action-adventure film.

The project will mark the third collaboration between the two studios as they are already developing a courtroom drama and vigilante-action series.

"The new collaboration further strengthens their journey of making high content driven films," a press release said.

In a joint statement, Akhtar and Sidhwani said their collaboration with Baweja Studios is based on their shared dedication to great storytelling.

"Our collaboration is focused on bringing together our unique perspectives and creating an exceptional cinematic experience for our audiences everywhere," they said.

Harman Baweja of Baweja Studios said the company aims to create impactful and innovative content across all genres.

"We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Excel Entertainment. Our upcoming project is going to be a high-octane film, poised to deliver an extraordinary cinematic experience for our audiences. We look forward to beginning this journey soon," he added.

The two companies are yet to announce the director and the cast for the new film. PTI RB RB RB RB