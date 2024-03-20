Excited about releasing a film in theatres after long time, says Kareena Kapoor Khan on 'Crew'

Mumbai, 20 Mar (PTI) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday said she is excited about releasing a film in theatres after a long gap.

Kareena's latest film is "Crew", in which she stars alongside actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The movie, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of "Lootcase" fame, is set to be released theatrically on March 29.

At a promotional event here, the actor launched a new version of the iconic 1990s song "Choli" from "Khalnayak".

"It feels amazing and I am very excited that after a long time a movie of mine is coming to cinemas. I want everyone to watch it again and again. Everybody already loved the trailer and I am quite sure they are going to be super excited even more once they see (the song)," Kareena said.

Her last theatrical release was 2022's Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha". She was most recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's "Jaane Jaan", which had debuted on streaming service Netflix.

The new version of "Choli" has additional vocals by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who also features in "Crew".

"It feels amazing. The song is also so much fun. People love the 'choli ke piche kya hai' song and this goes with the theme of our film. There is a lot happening in the song when you guys see the film you all will know. Anyway, I think it is quite a blockbuster track which people will definitely love to dance on," the 43-year-old actor said.

"Crew" features Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as three air hostesses working for a fictional airline called Kohinoor. With the carrier on the verge of bankruptcy, the trio's future seems uncertain but then they find a dead passenger carrying gold biscuits.

Also starring Kapil Sharma, the movie is produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. PTI COR RB RB RB