'FA9LA' fame Flipperachi announces India tour

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Bahraini rapper Hussam Aseem, better known by the name of Flipperachi, who rose to fame after his song "FA9LA" was featured in the Bollywood film "Dhurandhar", has announced his India tour.

Flipperachi shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday. The rapper said he will perform in Bengaluru on March 14 at UN40 Music Festival, and more dates will be announced shortly.

He also asked fans to comment names of the cities they would want him to perform in.

"First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments! For booking inquiries in India, contact our exclusive booking agent: @rebellionmanagement," read the caption.

Flipperachi's song was released in May 2024, but it got recognition only in December 2025, with the release of Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar".

The film featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role and revolved around covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.