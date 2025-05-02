Fabien Frankel starts production company with his brother

Los Angeles: Actor Fabien Frankel, best known for "House of the Dragon", has launched his production house MarcelMonique Pictures, alongside his brother Max Mark Frankel.

Fabien said he is proud to start the production company alongside Max.

"Ever since I can remember, my brother and I have loved cinema. It was what held us together as kids and allowed our imaginations to run free. I’m so proud to be starting the production company with Max," Fabien told entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"Marcel and Monique are our grandparents’ names. Our granddad loved movies and he passed that onto our mum and she passed that onto us, so this feels pretty special," he added.

Fabien made his acting debut in 2019 with a romantic comedy "Last Christmas". But it was his role in HBO's series "House of the Dragon", that served as a breakthrough for him.

"House of the Dragon" season 3 is slated to release next year and will comprise eight episodes.