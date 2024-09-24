'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' to stream from October 18

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Netflix on Tuesday said the third season of its popular reality show "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives" is set to premiere on October 18.

The much-awaited chapter will see series regulars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey return with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as a new addition.

Netflix shared the date announcement on the official Instagram handle with a poster of the show.

"Get ready besties, the OG gang is back with a new season! Aur saath me aa rahe hain new faces all the way from Delhi with even more drama.

"'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3' arrives on 18 October only on Netflix!" the platform said in a post.

The first season of "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives" premiered in 2020. Its second season arrived in 2022. It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. PTI ATR ATR BK RDS RDS