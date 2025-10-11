Mumbai: Streaming platform Netflix on Saturday announced their upcoming film, “Greater Kalesh”, starring Ahsaas Channa of “Mismatched” and “Half CA” fame, is set to release on October 17.

The film is Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) first ever Netflix special, which is part of Collective Artists Network, and is directed Aditya Chandiok of "BroFounders" fame.

It follows the story of Twinkle Handa (Channa), who returns home to surprise her family for Diwali, only to discover that the real surprise is waiting behind the door. Between bartan-breaking fights, shocking secrets, and a family home on the brink of being lost, one chaotic Diwali reminds the Handas what family is truly about, the official synopsis read.

Anuj Gosalia, Founder and CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales, said he is thrilled about the release of the film.

"‘Greater Kalesh’ is more than just a film; it’s a piece of our heart. At TTT, we’ve always believed in finding meaning in the everyday, in the small but powerful emotions that make us who we are...This story celebrates that, the laughter, the arguments, the beautiful chaos that defines every family. To see something born from our world of tiny tales, find a home on Netflix, and reach audiences across the world, is truly a full-circle moment for us,” Gosalia said in a statement.

Vijay Subramaniam, founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said he feels grateful that the film will be releasing on Netflix during Diwali, which is the opportune time for the release.

“It’s a proud moment to see a TTT story, born from within the Collective ecosystem, find its home on Netflix. For over a decade, TTT has championed stories that turn everyday life into something meaningful and ‘Greater Kalesh’ is a beautiful continuation of that. To see this homegrown story reach a global audience through Netflix feels truly special, and what better time than Diwali to share it,” Subramaniam said.

The film also features Poojan Chhabra, Supriya Shukla, and Happy Ranajit, among others.