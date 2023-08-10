Fans celebrate Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' release in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Avid Rajinikanth fans celebrated the release of the superstar's 'Jailer ' across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, marking the actor's return to the silver screen as 'Tiger's Muthuvel Pandian.

Theatres across the state, said to be booked full house through the week, wore a festive look as fans cheered and danced while gathering for the first day first show.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directed action flick has hyped up expectations as the teaser, promising action packed entertainment was received well.

A Japanese couple has come all the way to Chennai to watch the film.

"Hukum-Tiger ka Hukum (Tiger's order)...To see 'Jailer' movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan, told PTI.

'Inga naan thaan kingu...," Hidetoshi reeled a dialogue from the movie.

He also said he had been watching Rajinikanth movies for over 20 years, starting with 'Muthu.' Tirupur Subramaniam, film distributor and head of Tamil Nadu's Theatre Owners' Association, had told PTI earlier, "It is a Rajinikanth film, of course it will be ushered in with celebrations. We don't have fan shows any more like before, but that is not dampening the spirit of the fans. The movie is being shown in 900 screens across Tamil Nadu and all of them wear a festive look."

Fans in Tamil Nadu held prayers for the success of the film, slated to have been made on a big budget.

'Jailer' also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, although the roles that they are playing have been kept out of the limelight so far. The ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sun Pictures has produced the film.