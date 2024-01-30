Fans have told me not to take 4 year-break again, says Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was on a four-year hiatus before he returned to the movies last year, says fans' love for his three films "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki" is a sign that they don't want him to stay away from the big screen for a long time.

Shah Rukh was speaking at the fan meet-and-greet for "Dunki", his last film of 2023. He had started the year with "Pathaan" and followed it up with "Jawan". All three films turned out to be commercial successes.

For someone who has been working continuously for 33 years, taking "such a big gap" was new for him, the 58-year-old actor said.

"Normally, you feel a little nervous and you feel that, 'I hope I've got the film right'. Previously, some of my films didn't do well so I thought I was not making good films. But I think more than my films, it was the love of the people for 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'...

"This whole country and people outside of India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said, 'Don't take a break for four years, two to four months are fine'. So, I'm very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it," Shah Rukh said at the event on Monday.

"Dunki", directed by Rajkumar Hirani, opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21. The comedy-drama, based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Every film has a different destiny and Hirani's movies talk about the matter of the heart, added Shah Rukh.

"Those films aren't made so that people gather in the cinemas to watch them on a weekend and make a lot of noise. Those are films that talk about our lives and what I liked the most about 'Dunki' was about home and family.

"The whole being that you may leave your home, but home never leaves your heart. It's about where you belong... In India, these roots are really strong... People cherish this thought... It's a very touching film," he said.

At the event, Shah Rukh also gave a shout-out to the cast and crew of "Dunki".