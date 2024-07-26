Farah Khan's mother Menaka Irani dies at 79

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Menaka Irani, mother of filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan, died on Friday at the age of 79.

Irani, who was the sister of child actors Daisy and Honey Irani, was ailing for some time.

"Menaka Irani passed away at her son Sajid Khan's residence in suburban Mumbai due to prolonged illness," a source close to the family said. Irani, who also worked in the film "Bachpan" with scriptwriter Salim Khan and later married filmmaker Kamran, had undergone several surgeries, Farah had revealed in an Instagram post celebrating her 79th birthday just weeks ago.

"We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menaka... she's been the strongest, bravest person I’ve ever seen. Sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home, can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again. I love you,” the "Om Shanti Om" director had posted on July 12.

Several celebrities including Salim Khan, Rani Mukerji and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were spotted visited the director to pay their tribute.