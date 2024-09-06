Fardeen Khan wants 'Jungle' to re-release in theatres

Mumbai: Actor Fardeen Khan hopes his past releases like "Jungle", "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" and "Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega" get a second chance in theatres.

Khan, who made a comeback to acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” after twelve years, said these are the films that fans still remember him by.

"'Jungle', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega'. These are films that my audiences have followed me over there. They keep sending me messages. 'No Entry’ has been very popular on television. But these films have not been seen on television as much. They seem to have brought joy to my fans and they might bring joy (on re-release),” Khan told PTI in an interview.

Both "Jungle" and "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" also featured Urmila Matondkar. Ramgopal Varma directed "Jungle" in 2000, Rajat Mukherjee helmed "Pyaar Tune..." in 2001 and "Love Ke Liye..." was made by Eeshwar Nivas in 2001.

Many Bollywood releases of the past decades are making a comeback to theatres at a time when star-led Hindi films have fared badly at the box office.

Imtiaz Ali’s “Rockstar”, “Laila Majnu”, the romantic drama “Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein” and “Maine Pyaar Kiya” were among the many movies that were re-released recently.

Khan will next be seen playing an Uber driver from Dognri in Sanjay Gupta's "Visfot". The film, produced by Gupta's White Feather Films and T-series, is a Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan movie “Rock, Paper and Scissors”.

The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza in the prominent roles.