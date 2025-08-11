Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri movie ‘Boong’ named Spotlight Film at IFFM 2025

New Delhi: "Boong", the debut feature by Lakshmipriya Devi and backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, has been selected as the Spotlight Film of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025.

Starring Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in the lead roles, the Manipuri drama will have its Victorian state premiere at the festival, a press release said.

Devi, who has previously worked as first assistant director on films such as "Luck by Chance", "Talaash", "PK" and Mira Nair’s series "A Suitable Boy", makes her directorial debut with the film.

“We are thrilled to present the world premiere of 'Boong' as this year’s Spotlight Film. It’s a story that is as bold as it is intimate, and Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary talent working behind the scenes in Indian cinema.

"IFFM has always been committed to championing new voices, and 'Boong' is exactly the kind of story that resonates globally — deeply rooted in its context yet universally human in its emotion," said festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange.

The 2025 edition of IFFM will be held from August 14 to 24 across Melbourne, featuring a packed schedule of screenings, red carpet galas, industry panels, and the IFFM Awards.