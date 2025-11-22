Panaji: Actor Farhan Akhtar says he hopes that his latest film, war drama “120 Bahadur”, will be made tax-free, enabling a wider audience to experience the “important” story on the big screen.

The action film, which hit the screens on November 21, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. It was screened at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Friday.

“I do believe that this is a film for every Indian and that every Indian should watch this film to remember the heroes of our past because we tend to forget what happened before us,” Akhtar told PTI at the IFFI red carpet.

"120 Bahadur" features Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and recounts the regiment’s valour during one of the most defining moments in India’s military history, where 120 heroic Indian soldiers held their ground against 3,000 Chinese troops.

“The Battle of Rezang La is not a story that is widely known, so, to learn about Shaitan Singh ji, to learn about the 120 men a hero fought beside him, I really feel that making it tax-free will definitely benefit the story going out far and wide. It would be wonderful if that (tax-free) did happen,” Akhtar said.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, "120 Bahadur" is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).