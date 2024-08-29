Farhan Akhtar releases new single 'Reach For The Stars'

New Delhi: Multihyphenate Farhan Akhtar on Thursday launched his latest single "Reach For The Stars", billed as a motivational anthem.

Farhan, who is an actor, a director, a producer, and a singer, released the 4.28-minute song on his official YouTube channel.

According to a press release, "Reach For The Stars" is a "powerful anthem of perseverance, courage, and the indomitable human spirit".

Farhan, who has previously sung songs for films such as "Rock On!!" and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", has not only lent his vocals to the new track but also composed the music and written its lyrics.

Farhan is looking forward to directing his next film "Don 3", starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. It is expected to be released in 2025.