Farhan Akhtar, team of ‘120 Bahadur’ unveil Rezang La memorial stamp

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The makers of "120 Bahadur", an upcoming war drama based on the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, have launched a customised ‘My Stamp’ honouring the soldiers of the 13th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment.

The stamp, based on the Rezang La War Memorial in Ladakh, was unveiled in the capital by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday ahead of the battle's 63rd anniversary on November 18.

The film's lead star and producer Farhan Akhtar and director Razneesh “Razy” Ghai were also present on the occasion along with director general postal services Jitendra Gupta, producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Amit Chandrra, and Arhan Bagati, the makers said in a statement.

"Issued by the Department of Posts, the commemorative stamp celebrates the courage and sacrifice of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra, and the soldiers who fought to the last man in sub-zero conditions against overwhelming odds," it read.

Located in Chushul, Ladakh, the Rezang La War Memorial stands as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the 13 Kumaon Regiment soldiers who were martyred in the 1962 India-China war.

"120 Bahadur" features Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and recounts the regiment’s valour during one of the most defining moments in India’s military history.

The film, directed by Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment's Akhtar and Sidhwani along with Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios, is set to release in theatres on November 21.