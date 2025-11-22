Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' collects Rs 2.4 crore on day one

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Actor Farhan Akhtar's war drama “120 Bahadur” earned Rs 2.4 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

The film, which released in theatres on Friday, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar for Excel Entertainment, along with Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios.

"Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ newly released action-drama '120 Bahadur' has kicked off its box-office journey on a promising note, registering a solid opening day collection of Rs 2.4 crore," the makers said in a press note.

Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, “120 Bahadur” features Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and recounts the regiment’s valour during one of the most defining moments in India’s military history, where 120 heroic Indian soldiers held their ground against 3,000 Chinese troops.

According to early estimates shared by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the film saw 100 per cent growth on day two, driven largely by positive word of mouth.

Afternoon and evening shows on Saturday recorded significantly higher occupancy, indicating a strong weekend ahead, they added.

"120 Bahadur" also stars Raashi Khanna as Shagun Kanwar, the wife of Shaitan Singh.