Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment teams up with Universal Music Group

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment is set to partner with Hollywood giant Universal Music Group in a landmark minority-stake deal, the biggest for an Indian production house.

Both the banners have been in talks for months. This collaboration also allows Universal to strengthen its presence in the Indian film market, according to a press release.

The partnership will be officially announced at a press conference in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. The collaboration aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create Indian content for global audiences.

The announcement comes as Excel Entertainment marks its 25th year, having debuted with "Dil Chahta Hai" in 2001. The banner has backed several noted titles over the years, including the "Don" franchise, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Gully Boy", and the "Fukrey" series.

The banner has also been a pioneer in OTT content, with acclaimed shows such as "Mirzapur", "Made in Heaven", and "Dahaad", among others.

Universal Music Group is the world's leading music organisation.