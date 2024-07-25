Farhan Akhtar's home production film ‘Boong’ to premiere at TIFF

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-backed film “Boong” is set to premiere at the upcoming edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The movie is directed by debutante director Lakshmipriya Devi, who served as a first assistant director on Akhtar and Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment movies such as “Luck by Chance”, and “Talaash”, besides Aamir Khan-starrer “PK”, and Mira Nair’s series, “A Suitable Boy”.

The film will have its world premiere in the discovery section at the 49th edition of TIFF, which will be held from September 5 to 15, a press release issued by the makers read.

Production company Excel Entertainment took to their official Instagram handle to share the news.

“Say hello to #Boong! Excited to share that #Boong will premiere at the prestigious @tiff_net,” the post read, alongside the poster of the film.

“Boong” follows the story of a young boy named Boong, from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift – a new beginning.

The upcoming film is produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures’.