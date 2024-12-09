'Fateh' is incredibly special to me: Sonu Sood

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Actor Sonu Sood says his upcoming film "Fateh" is "incredibly special" to him not only because it marks his debut as a director, but also as it focuses on the "alarming threat" of cyber crime which often goes unnoticed.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah alongside Sood, the film is set to release on January 10, 2025.

"Fateh" follows the story of an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam, according to a press release.

The makers released the teaser of the movie, also penned by Sood, on Monday giving a glimpse into the world of "Fateh".

Sood said he has received extraordinary love from the audience over the years and hopes the same will be given to his movie.

"This film is incredibly special to me not only because it marks my debut as a director but also because it is a voice against the alarming threat that many of us underestimate: the invisible, dark forces of the cyber world," the actor-filmmaker said in a statement.

"The beating heart of the film is its cutting-edge action that plays out with the ultimate showdown between the real and the virtual. This one's for all the heroes out there who dare to fight the battles that many of us don't see," he added.

According to the makers, "Fateh" is inspired by real-life instances of cybercrime. It will feature high-octane action sequences with Sood in a never-before-seen avatar.

The film is produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS