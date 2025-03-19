Father of Disha Salian, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, seeks probe into her 2020 death

Mumbai: Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday said he has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020.

The petition urges the HC to order the registration of a First Information Report against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and transfer of the probe to the CBI, he said.

His lawyer Nilesh Ojha, however, said they were still in the process of filing the petition, and would get it numbered at the HC registry department on Thursday.

The plea alleged that Disha Salian was brutally raped and murdered, and subsequently there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.

The petitioner initially believed that the probe conducted by the city police was genuine, but has now learnt that it was a cover-up, it said.

"The Mumbai police hastily closed the death as a case of suicide or accidental death without taking into account forensic evidence, circumstantial proof and eyewitness testimonies," the plea said.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case.

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. While the city police initially said it was a case of suicide, the case was handed over to the CBI later.