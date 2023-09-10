'Fauda' returning for season 5

Los Angeles: Critically-acclaimed Israeli drama series "Fauda" has been renewed for a fifth season.

Advertisment

Ilan Sigal, CEO of Israeli network Yes, revealed the news earlier this week, according to Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post as quoted by American entertainment website Variety.

Sigal and show's co-creator, Avi Issacharoff shared the update at Yes' annual 'Bar Series' event, the newspaper reported.

The fourth season of the show, which streams internationally on Netflix, was meant to be its last. It was released earlier this year after its premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November 2022.

Advertisment

According to Israeli publication Ynet, "Fauda" was greenlit for a fifth season following protracted negotiations between the network and the creators.

Other details about the new chapter are currently unknown.

"Fauda", which premiered in 2015, focuses on the Israel and Palestine conflict. The fourth season sees the story move beyond Israel where Doron (Lior Raz) is in pursuit of a threat that has him crossing continents in his most dangerous mission yet.

The show was also remade in India as "Tanaav". The Hindi series premiered on SonyLIV last year.