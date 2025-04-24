Fawad Khan calls Pahalgam terror attack 'heinous' amid calls for ban on 'Abir Gulaal'

New Delhi: Pakistani film star Fawad Khan says he is deeply saddened by the "horrifying" terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as uncertainty loomed over the release of his Bollywood comeback "Abir Gulaal" amid calls for its boycott.

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down in a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. It is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Fawad, whose last Hindi film appearance in 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" also ran in trouble post the Uri terror strike, condemned the Pahalgam attack in his Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time," the "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" star wrote.

Fawad's response comes shortly after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive to ban Pakistani artists on Wednesday. They called for a complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

"Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, 'Abir Gulaal'.

"In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the FWICE said in a statement.

The industry workers' union, which had issued a similar directive in February 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, also warned that it will take disciplinary action against those who work with Pakistani artists.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, had also opposed the release of "Abir Gulaal", which is scheduled to release in India on May 9.

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who stars opposite Fawad in "Abir Gulaal", also condemned the loss of lives in Pahalgam.

"Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The makers of "Abir Gulaal" earlier this month announced that the movie is slated to be released on May 9.

Other than Fawad, many prominent Pakistani actors, including Mawra Hocane, Hania Aamir, and Farhan Saeed, have condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with 2016's "Sanam Teri Kasam", in her Instagram Stories said an act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all.

"My deepest condolences to the affected families... What's happening to the world," she wrote.

Aamir, who is popular with Indian fans for her Pakistani dramas "Mere Humsafar" and "Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum", said tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all.

"My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

Her "Mere Humsafar" co-star Saeed posted on Instagram Stories: "Heartfelt condolences for Pahalgam victims and their families."

Usama Khan, best known for portraying the 2018 Pakistani soap opera "Sanwari", offered condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

"May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywher else. We shd stand against sch senseless violence (sic)" he wrote on X.

Heartfelt condolences to the famlies & loved ones of the #PahalgamAttack victims. May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywher else. We shd stand against sch senseless violence — Usamakhan (@Usamakh110) April 23, 2025

No Pakistani actor has worked in the Indian film industry following 2016's Uri terror attack.

Terrorists struck an Indian Army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir a month before the release of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", featuring Fawad who had by then amassed a massive fan following in India courtesy Pakistani serials "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" and "Humsafar". The Pakistani star had already featured in two Hindi movies -- his Bollywood debut "Khoobsurat" (2014) and "Kapoor & Sons" (2016).

The release of Karan Johar-directed "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" was left in limbo due to Fawad's involvement in the film in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack.

In response to the controversy, Johar issued an apology and pledged not to collaborate with Pakistani artists in the future.

Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees" also ran into trouble for featuring Pakistani star Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2017 film.

The last Pakistani film to release in India was 2011's "Bol", starring Humaima Malick and Atif Aslam.