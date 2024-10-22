Fawad Khan set to star in newsroom thriller 'Behind the Scenes' and series 'The Prisoner'

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Pakistani star Fawad Khan is set to feature two new projects, which were announced at the inaugural Tasveer Film Market (TFM).

Advertisment

The Tasveer Film Market was held in Seattle on the sidelines of the 19th Tasveer Film Festival that ran from October 15 to 20.

Fawad, 42, will feature in "Behind the Scenes", a darkly comic newsroom thriller from Modoxy Media and Film Lab++, a press release said.

Renowned filmmakers Mehreen Jabbar, Sarmad Khoosat and Mohammed Ali Naqvi are teaming up for the project.

Advertisment

Besides, Fawad is also part of "The Prisoner", an engaging Pakistani episodic series created by Parisa Siddiqi and Ahmer Khan.

The show, which will feature the actor in a pivotal role, is adapted from Omar Shahid’s bestselling novel of the same name.

At the market event, it was also announced that Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga has joined the India-Australia co-production "Whistle in the Wind" from renowned director.

Advertisment

According to founder and executive director Rita Meher, Tasveer Film Market has not only brought diverse creators together but has also created a table where filmmakers, producers, and industry leaders can exchange ideas, build relationships, and forge new paths for South Asian narratives on the global stage.

"The collaborations formed here reflect the remarkable talent and vision within our community... It’s inspiring to see these projects come to life, and I’m proud that the inaugural Tasveer Film Market could serve as a platform for such incredible talent and meaningful partnerships," Meher said. PTI RB RB RB