Fawad Khan to return to Hindi films with 'Abir Gulaal'

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Pakistani star Fawad Khan is set to return to Hindi films with "Abir Gulaal", an upcoming romantic comedy opposite Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor.

The film, billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK, began shooting on September 29 in London, the makers announced on Monday.

It is directed by Aarti S Bagdi ("Chalti Rahe Zindagi") and produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures.

The makers -- Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy serve as producers on "Abir Gulaal" -- also released the first-look of the actors from the film.

The movie marks the comeback of Fawad to the Indian to the Indian entertainment space eight years after he starred in Karan Johar's film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". The star, who first became popular in India with his Pakistani serials "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" and "Humsafar", also has Bollywood films "Khoobsurat" and "Kapoor & Sons" to his credit., "Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. "The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm," the filmmakers said in a joint statement.

According to Bagdi, the film explores the journey of two individuals "who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence".

"Abir Gulaal" will be shot in the UK over October and November.

The news comes days after the release of the 2022 Pakistani blockbuster "The Legend of Maula Jatt", starring Fawad and Mahira Khan, was stalled. The Bilal Lashari directorial was scheduled for an October 2 release in Punjab.

The announcement of "Abir Gulaal" is good news for Fawad fans in India who most recently saw the actor star in the Pakistani web series "Barzakh". In 2016, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) impeded the release of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", starring Fawad, following nationwide protests surrounding a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in the same year.

The film was released in the country after Johar pledged not to work with Pakistani actors in his movies. Last year, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artistes from Pakistan to perform or work in India.

In 2019, India banned the export of Indian films to Pakistan after the Pulwama terror strike. The Pakistan government in a tit-for-tat response also banned the screening of Indian films in the country.

The last Pakistani film to release in India was 2011's "Bol", starring Humaima Malick and Atif Aslam.