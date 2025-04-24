Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor condemn Pahalgam terror attack amid calls for ban on 'Abir Gulaal'

New Delhi: Pakistani film star Fawad Khan and Indian actor Vaani Kapoor say they are deeply saddened and gutted over the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as growing calls to ban their upcoming film "Abir Gulaal" continue to intensify.

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down in a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. It is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Fawad, who is set to return to the Hindi film industry with "Abir Gulaal" after almost nine years, shared his anguish over the strike in an Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time," the "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" star wrote.

His co-actor Vaani, whose next release is "Raid 2", also shared a post on her Instagram Stories.

"Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families," she wrote.

Their responses come shortly after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive on Wednesday, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

"Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, 'Abir Gulaal'.

"In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the FWICE said in a statement.

The industry workers' union had issued the directive in February 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The makers of "Abir Gulaal" earlier this month announced that the movie is slated to be released on May 9.

The FWICE, the parent body of 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the industry with more than five lakh members, warned that it will take disciplinary action against those who work with Pakistani artists.