Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor to star in 'Abir Gulaal', makers release first look from film

New Delhi: Pakistani star Fawad Khan and Indian star Vaani Kapoor are set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming romantic comedy "Abir Gulaal", the makers announced on Monday.

The London-set film, which commenced shooting on September 29, is being directed by Aarti S Bagdi ("Chalti Rahe Zindagi"). It is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures.

The makers also released the first-look of the actors from the film, billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK.

Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy serve as producers on "Abir Gulaal".

"Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. "The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm," they said in a joint statement.

According to Bagdi, the film explores the journey of two individuals "who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence".

"Abir Gulaal" will be shot in the UK over October and November.